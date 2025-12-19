Telangana: 35 Maoist cadres from Hidma’s commando team surrender

In a major anti-Maoist breakthrough, 35 cadres from slain leader Madvi Hidma’s elite commando team surrendered before Telangana police, marking a key setback for the outlawed group.

Published: 19th December 2025 11:39 am IST
Representational Image of man holding a gun
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a major development in the anti-Maoist operations in the country, a total of 35 CPI (Maoist) cadres surrendered before the Telangana police on Friday, December 19.

Considered hardcore Maoists, a majority of those who surrendered belong to the Hidma Commandos team supervised and commanded by slain Maoist leader Madavi Hidma.

Hidma’s commando team known for strategic depth

Madvi Hidma’s commando team is known for its strategic depth and tactical prowess. He was the mastermind behind numerous high-casualty attacks, including the 2010 Dantewada ambush, which resulted in the martyrdom of 76 CRPF personnel.

His operations were characterised by his ability to operate in remote and inaccessible areas, often surrounded by dense jungle cover. Hidma’s commando team was part of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army Battalion No. 1, which was known for its guerrilla warfare tactics and was a key player in the Maoist insurgency in the region.

A senior Maoist party leader and KMDC Commander, Yerali Ravi alias Prashanth.

Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy will brief the media about the surrender of the Maoist, a press release said.

