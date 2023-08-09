International condolences pour in for Zaheeruddin Ali Khan

A series of condolences poured in on Tuesday from various parts of the world after the managing editor of The Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Monday during poet-activist Gaddar’s funeral procession in Alwal.

After the tragic incident, condolences poured in from across the world.

From New Zealand, Kanwalijit Singh Bakshi, an Indian-born New Zealand politician, Roopa Suchdev, CEO of Roopa Aur Aap Charitable Trust and recipient of the QSM, Rahul Chopra, ACT Member of Parliament, and Syed Mujeeb, a QSM Journalist, Shayaz Khan, general secretary of New Zealand Muslim Association along with others, extended their heartfelt condolences. They stated, “Zaheeruddin Ali Khan’s dedication to the nation’s progress, journalism, and education for Urdu-medium students is truly commendable.”

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

Roopa Suchdev

They also mentioned, “Beyond journalism, Khan’s philanthropic work for marginalized communities nationwide showcased his compassion and commitment to making a positive societal impact.”

Rahul Chopra

Shayaz Khan General Secretary New Zealand Muslim Association

“Like a precious diamond of Hyderabad Deccan, his contributions will forever be cherished,” they added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Jameel, the president of the Indian Americans Forum (IAF), conducted a Duwa and condolence meeting on Zoom on August 8. People from around the world attended the meeting.

On Tuesday, Khan’s funeral prayer was held after the Fajr (early morning prayers) at Shahi Masjid in Public Gardens. Later, he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard, Aakhirat Manzil, Darussalam Road, Nampally.

Hundreds of mourners from various parts of the city attended the funeral.