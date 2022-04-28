IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 29th April 2022 12:08 am IST
Mumbai: David Warner of Delhi Capitals hits a four during the 41st T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI04_28_2022_000215B)

Mumbai: Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Kolkata Knight Riders were restricted to 146 for nine. DC chased down the target with six balls to spare.

Opener David Warner blasted 42 off 26 balls for DC.

MS Education Academy

With the exception of skipper Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 146/9 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 42, Nitish Rana 57; Kuldeep Yadav 4/14, Mustafizur Rahman 3/18).

Delhi Capitals: 150/6 in 19 overs (David Warner 42; Umesh Yadav 3/24).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button