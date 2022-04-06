IPL 2022 Match 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th April 2022 11:38 pm IST
Pune: Pat Cummins and Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders greet each other after Kolkata Knight Riders won match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament against Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Murugan Ashwin of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
IPL 2022: KKR thrash Mumbai Indians by five wickets
Pune: Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians in action during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button