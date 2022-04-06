IPL 2022 Match 14 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Pune: Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Murugan Ashwin of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Tymal Mills of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Sam Billings of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: Venkatesh Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo) Pune: N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians in action during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL\/PTI Photo)