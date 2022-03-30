IPL 2022 Match 6 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 31st March 2022 12:40 am IST
Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders reacts during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)(PTI03_30_2022_000216A)
Mumbai: Sheldon Jackson of Kolkata Knight Riders in action during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: David Willey of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Umesh Yadav of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Anuj Rawat of Royal Challengers Bangalore, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Faf du Plessis plays a shot, during match 6 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

