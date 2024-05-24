IPL 2024 – Qualifier 2: SRH post 175-9 against RR

Chennai: Pace duo of Trent Boult and Avesh Khan snapped three wickets each but Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to post a competitive 175 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL Qualifier 2 here on Friday.

Apart from Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27), Sandeep Sharma (2/25) also claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with a 34-ball 50, while Travis Head (34), Rahul Tripathi (37) got starts but couldn’t stay longer.

Shahbaz Ahmed’s run-a-ball 18 gave them a little push in the end.