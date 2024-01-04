Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare are now married, Ambanis attend the ceremony

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is now married to Nupur Shikhare. The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai.

An inside video shared on Spice’s social media (PR team of Aamir) showed Ira and Nupur signing the official marriage papers. The proud father and actor Aamir is seen standing behind the couple along with his former wife Reena Dutt and other family members.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani attended the wedding ceremony of Ira and Nupur. Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao exchanged warm greetings with the Ambanis as they entered the venue.

Ira’s ‘baraat’ arrived in a healthy style. Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ‘ghodi’, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz in Mumbai to the wedding venue in Bandra.

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys’ squad were seen jogging their way to the wedding venue. The boys jogged for almost 8 km to reach the venue. Isn’t it interesting?

After reaching the venue, Nupur grooved to the beats of the dhol outside the venue. Aamir welcomed his son-in-law with a tight hug.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, “One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.” In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal.

Also, a grand wedding function has reportedly been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.