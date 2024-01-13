Ira Khan’s photo with her ‘ex-fiance’ goes viral

Mumbai: Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, recently tied the knot with fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur. The couple had a private registration ceremony in Mumbai on January 3rd.

Among the many pictures and videos from the wedding festivities that went viral on social media, one particular post by Ira Khan caught the attention of netizens. Ira reposted two pictures from her friend, comedian Rahul Subramanian, where they posed as a bride and an “ex-fiance”.

Rahul humorously captioned the first picture, “With my ex-fiance as per Koimoi.”

In response, Ira shared the picture with several laughing emojis. The second picture showed Rahul and Ira hugging and smiling at the camera. Rahul wrote, “With my dear friend as per elle moi,” along with a heart emoji. Ira also reposted the photo with a hug and smile emoji.

The pictures were a reference to the rumours that circulated about a year ago, when Rahul and Ira were frequently spotted together and several news outlets wrongly referred to them as a couple. However, Ira and Rahul clarified that they were just good friends and nothing more.

Ira and Nupur to host a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13, where over 2500 guests were expected to attend the function.