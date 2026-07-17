Tower collapses at Iran’s Chabahar port after US airstrikes  

The United States military’s Central Command said it hit dozens of targets in its latest airstrikes, including Iran’s Chabahar port on the Gulf of Oman, a key trade route for landlocked, neighbouring Afghanistan.

The strikes also collapsed a tower at the port, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. The airstrikes concluded at dawn Friday, July 17, the sixth night in a row of American attacks.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared the image of the surveillance tower collapsing, part of his effort to assert American control over the strait. That image had circulated on social media via activists prior to Hegseth sharing it.

Chabahar port, which Iran had been running with support from India, has been a repeated target of American airstrikes. Iranian state media acknowledged a third round of strikes on the facility without immediately acknowledging the tower’s collapse.

Iran described the tower as overseeing commercial traffic into the port. However, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also operates at ports across the country.

As of 6 am Friday, the US strikes had killed at least 38 people and wounded more than 400 in Iran, Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said.

Kuwait says Iran attacked power, water desalination plant

Kuwait on Friday said that Iran attacked a power and water desalination plant, causing widespread damage to the station.

About 90 per cent of drinking water in Kuwait comes from desalination, and any disruption can threaten life in the small, desert nation.

Kuwait’s Electricity Water and Renewable Energy Ministry announced the attack, saying it sparked a fire and “damage to a large number of electricity generation units.” The country said it extinguished the blaze and was working to assess the damage and get the station working again.

Meanwhile, Iran has claimed to have hit the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) platforms and missiles during attacks on Kuwait at several locations. According to Tehran, American forces and Israeli-backed soldiers were stationed at the sites.

“The attacks eliminated a large number of anti-revolutionaries and American special forces (and) the tit-for-tat operations are ongoing,” the IRGC said.

US attack on Bandar Abbas kills mother, leaving child with critical injuries

A woman has been killed in US attacks on Bandar Abbas in southern Iran, leaving her one-year-old child in critical condition after being injured by shrapnel.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the US airstrike in the Tappeh Allah Akbar residential area killed the mother and left eight other locals injured.

Moments before, the Iranian government had been restricting passenger train movement from Bandar Abbas station as the US attacked a railway point in the Hormozgan region.

The Hormozgan Railways Administration directed commuters to take an intercity bus instead to the Fin station and catch the trains there.

Iran acknowledges US attacked its power infrastructure

Iran acknowledged “attacks on power infrastructure” during the United States airstrike campaign for the first time Friday, showing the escalation in the American military campaign.

Iran’s Energy Ministry issued a call for people to use less power in southern provinces.

US strikes power infrastructure in Iran

It said those areas “are currently experiencing extreme heat and attacks on power infrastructure.” The ministry did not elaborate on whether it was power plants, transmission lines, or other equipment that had been attacked.

Such strikes on power infrastructure had been suspected for days. Tehran city councilman Mehdi Chamran told journalists asking about electrical problems on Tuesday, “Just look at how many power facilities they hit … and you wouldn’t be asking that question.”

US President Donald Trump had threatened to go after bridges and power plants as America vies with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran says its military attacked US jets in Jordan

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said that it targeted US fighter jets in Jordan, according to Iranian State TV. Earlier, the Jordanian army had said that it intercepted three Iranian missiles targeting its nation.

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Suspected Iran attack on Iranian Kurdish dissident group in Iraq kills 9

A suspected attack by Iran on an Iranian Kurdish dissident group in northern Iraq killed at least nine people Friday, an official with the group said.

The official with Komala, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said others had been wounded in the strike.

Iran is believed to have carried out the attack, which included missiles and drones targeting the group in Zargwezala near Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdish region, the official said.

Iran did not immediately claim the attack, though it has carried out repeated assaults targeting Kurdish dissidents in Iraq.

US attacks on residential areas reveal hypocrisy, says Iranian official

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said the US strikes on southern Iran near residential and civilian areas “reveal hypocrisy of those who preach ‘human rights’.”

“The proud South has always been Iran’s fortress of defence, and every Iranian’s heart beats there,” he wrote on X. ” To the enemies of this resistant and victorious nation: The Armed Forces will not let the blood of the innocent go (unavenged).”

Tankers under attack on Strait of Hormuz

A tanker came under attack while travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, taking the route closest to Oman, the British military said on Friday.

The report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said the ship sustained minor damage without any of its crew being injured.

Iran has been attacking tankers traveling on the route near Oman but did not immediately acknowledge any attack.

Hezbollah MP: Lebanese government taking country to dangerous place

Senior Hezbollah MP in Lebanon, Ali Fayyad, slammed the Lebanese delegation holding talks with Israel, saying the country is continuing negotiations “as if nothing has happened,” referring to the ongoing Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

“It seems clear that this authority has abandoned its people, and it is indifferent to their suffering and the extent of the crimes committed against them by the Israelis,” said Fayyad in a statement carried by the country’s National News Agency.

“The Lebanese authority seems determined to take the country to a very dangerous place, where it will not regain the land or restore sovereignty, and at the same time lose internal stability and the unity of the Lebanese,” he added.

(With inputs from AP)