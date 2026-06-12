Iran calls US strike that killed three Indians ‘state piracy’

Tehran: Iran accused the United States of “state piracy” on Friday, June 12, after a US strike on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian seafarers.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people and government of India.

Also Read All three missing Indians dead after US strike on ship off Oman

Baqaei alleged that the attack reflected Washington’s policy of “armed robbery and state piracy” and called on the international community to hold the United States accountable. He also claimed that such actions threatened global peace, security and freedom of navigation.

The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and State piracy.



We extend our sympathies to the families and friends of the slain Indian sailors and… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 11, 2026

The remarks came a day after Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, June 11, confirmed the deaths of three Indian crew members who had earlier been reported missing following the strike.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh; Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter from Uttar Pradesh; and chief engineer Suresh Patnaala from Andhra Pradesh.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.



This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

India has strongly protested the attack, with the Ministry of External Affairs describing incidents targeting commercial shipping in the region as deeply concerning.

New Delhi also summoned US envoy Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, and lodged a formal protest over the strike.

The ministry said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued and reiterated its call for restraint and a diplomatic resolution to regional tensions.

The incident has added to tensions in the Gulf region, where maritime security has become increasingly fragile amid the broader confrontation between Iran and the United States.