Iran calls US strike that killed three Indians ‘state piracy’

Tehran: Iran accused the United States of “state piracy” on Friday, June 12, after a US strike on a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian seafarers.
In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the people and government of India.
Baqaei alleged that the attack reflected Washington’s policy of “armed robbery and state piracy” and called on the international community to hold the United States accountable. He also claimed that such actions threatened global peace, security and freedom of navigation.
The remarks came a day after Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, June 11, confirmed the deaths of three Indian crew members who had earlier been reported missing following the strike.
The deceased were identified as Aditya Sharma, a deck cadet from Himachal Pradesh; Shivanand Chaurasiya, an engine fitter from Uttar Pradesh; and chief engineer Suresh Patnaala from Andhra Pradesh.
India has strongly protested the attack, with the Ministry of External Affairs describing incidents targeting commercial shipping in the region as deeply concerning.
New Delhi also summoned US envoy Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy, and lodged a formal protest over the strike.
The ministry said 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued and reiterated its call for restraint and a diplomatic resolution to regional tensions.
The incident has added to tensions in the Gulf region, where maritime security has become increasingly fragile amid the broader confrontation between Iran and the United States.