Iran halts US deal commitments as strikes intensify

Iran on Saturday, July 18, suspended its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), accusing the United States of violating the agreement as US attacks on the country continue, according to Iran’s Fars news agency.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Washington had “violated and suspended all its commitments” under the Islamabad MoU, prompting Tehran to halt both its obligations and implementation of the agreement.

“We have suspended our commitments and implementation of the MoU because we are busy defending the country,” Gharibabadi said.

This came as the US and Iran exchanged fresh strikes on Saturday, with Washington saying it targeted military infrastructure and surveillance sites in Iran. The renewed attacks further escalated tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran warned countries hosting US forces of a “corresponding response” if their territory is used for attacks.

US strikes hit Hormozgan

Iran’s southern Hormozgan province was hit by three US airstrikes on Saturday, according to Iranian media cited by Reuters.

Iran warns UAE of possible attacks

Iran has warned that key airports and ports in the United Arab Emirates could be targeted if the United States strikes civilian infrastructure in Iran, according to the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency.

Citing an unnamed security official, Fars reported that Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, along with the ports of Fujairah and Jebel Ali, should be evacuated immediately if US attacks target Iranian civilian infrastructure.

IRGC warns of further retaliation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned of further retaliatory attacks following the latest US strikes.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC quoted the Quran, saying those who attack Iran would face a response “in the same manner”, according to CNN. It also warned Gulf countries hosting US military bases that they should be prepared for a “corresponding response” if their territory is used to launch attacks against Iran.

The warning underscores growing regional tensions as neither side shows signs of backing down.

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GCC says Iran’s strikes amount to war crimes

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iran’s latest attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, saying strikes targeting civilian infrastructure amounted to “war crimes”.

In a statement, Albudaiwi described the attacks as a dangerous escalation and a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter and international humanitarian law. He called for international accountability and prosecution over what he described as the deliberate targeting of civilian facilities and critical infrastructure.

UAE probes false Dubai report

The UAE Public Prosecution has expanded its investigation into a false report claiming explosions were heard in central Dubai.

Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said authorities have questioned the reporter and summoned those involved in preparing, approving and publishing the report to examine compliance with legal and professional verification standards. He added that the report’s withdrawal and the news agency’s subsequent apology would not affect the ongoing investigation.

GCC calls Iranian attacks ‘war crimes’

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iran’s latest attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, describing the strikes on civilian infrastructure as “war crimes”.

In a statement, Albudaiwi said the attacks marked a dangerous escalation and constituted a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter and international humanitarian law. He called for international accountability, saying the deliberate targeting of civilian facilities and critical infrastructure warranted prosecution.

50 killed in US attacks since July 6, says Iran

Iran’s Health Ministry said at least 50 people have been killed and more than 500 injured in US attacks on the country since July 6.

Hossein Kermanpour, the ministry’s head of public relations and information, said in a post on X that the death toll includes five women, two children and teenagers under the age of 18.

He added that 32 women, along with 18 children and teenagers, were among those injured. According to Kermanpour, 28 surgeries have been performed, 460 people have been discharged from hospital, and 37 people remain hospitalised.

در حملات هوایی ۶ تا ۲۷ تیرماه، بیش از ۵۰۰ نفر مصدوم و ۵۰ نفر شهید شدند.در میان شهدا، ۵ زن و ۲ کودک و نوجوان زیر ۱۸ سال و در میان مصدومان ۳۲ زن و ۱۸ کودک و نوجوان دیده می‌شوند. تاکنون ۲۸ عمل جراحی انجام شده، ۴۶۰ نفر ترخیص و ۳۷ نفر همچنان بستری هستند. #تیم_ملی_سلامت#وزارت_بهداشت — حسین کرمانپور Hossein.Kermanpour (@HKermanpour) July 18, 2026

Iran envoy blames US for renewed conflict

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, accused the United States of reigniting the conflict by violating the terms of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

In a social media post, Moghadam alleged that Washington had interpreted the agreement “contrary to its terms” and sought control over parts of the Strait of Hormuz after failing to achieve its military objectives. He said Iran rejected the US interpretation, describing it as a violation of the 14-point MoU brokered after months of Pakistani mediation.

The envoy said the agreement had laid the groundwork for six months of continued negotiations but claimed the US instead resumed military action and targeted infrastructure. He also called on the international community to condemn what he described as an “aggressive and reckless act”.

After several months of mediation by Pakistan, an MOU of 14 points were reached and decided for the talks to be continued in six months.



However, US interpreted MOU contrary to its terms and gained control over parts of Strait Hormuz to obtain what it couldn't in the… — Reza Amiri Moghadam (@IranAmbPak) July 18, 2026

Strikes come as Iran and US vie for Strait of Hormuz

Iran has said the strait must be under its sole control and that vessels should pay fees to Tehran, even though the world for decades has considered it an international waterway.

Trump has returned to threatening to target power stations and bridges to try to compel Iran to loosen its hold on the strait. The US also reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports to halt its shipments of crude oil.

A growing amount of the region’s energy is being shipped through pipelines, but not nearly enough to offset the decline in shipping.

With inputs from Associated Press.