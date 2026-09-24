Iran offers 60-day ceasefire plan as Hormuz tensions remain high

Diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continued on Thursday, September 24, 208 days after the war began, as tensions over the Strait of Hormuz remained high.

Tehran has presented Washington with a roadmap proposing a region-wide ceasefire of up to 60 days, a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a timetable for broader negotiations to end the conflict, Gulf News reported, citing regional sources briefed on the proposal.

The proposal reportedly also includes a halt to attacks on Arab neighbours. Iranian officials have previously said the strategic waterway could be reopened within seven days if Washington meets Tehran’s conditions.

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Iranian officials in New York said diplomacy remained possible, but any agreement would have to address Tehran’s demands, including the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also indicated that Washington remains open to diplomacy while maintaining that military options remain available.

Iran sets conditions for negotiations

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran would not return to previous arrangements and that its conditions were now different.

“Until our conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened and we will not negotiate,” Rezaei said, according to state-run IRNA.

He said Washington must act first to restore the trust of the Iranian people before Tehran would consider negotiations.

Shipping through Hormuz remains limited

Preliminary data showed that 10 cargo ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, up from seven the previous day. The figure remained below the 10-day moving average of about 17 vessels.

The data may be revised because some vessels switch off their transponders during voyages.

US Central Command said its forces had redirected 115 commercial vessels as of September 23 while enforcing what it calls America’s “steel wall blockade”.

As of Sept. 23, CENTCOM forces have redirected 115 commercial vessels to maintain strict enforcement of America's 🇺🇸 steel wall blockade. pic.twitter.com/6CW8sljNFt — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 23, 2026

Oil prices ease

Oil prices fell on Thursday after rising about 4 per cent in the previous session, following indications that Iran remained open to diplomacy.

Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to USD 102.13 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined 59 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to USD 91.56 a barrel.

Iran warns neighbours over flights

Iran has warned neighbouring countries against helping the US restrict Iranian flights, with Rezaei threatening action against airports that cooperate with Washington.

The warning followed US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s statement that Iranian airlines would face measures aimed at stopping their international operations from September 23 through secondary sanctions on aviation service providers.

Bessent told Fox News that more than 80 per cent or 90 per cent of international flights from Iran had been suspended.

Bessent outlines US strategy

Bessent said the Trump administration’s strategy could result in divisions within Iran’s leadership, an uprising by the Iranian people or an agreement under which Tehran would honour its commitments.

On tanker traffic, he said most vessels continued to sail despite reports of ships being targeted. He also warned companies and financial institutions supporting Iran that they would face US enforcement action.

Tehran criticises Canada’s Carney

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei criticised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over his remarks on the conflict.

In a post on X, Baghaei accused Carney of portraying a threat to “annihilate Iran” as merely “the language of war”.

He also criticised countries that he said had relied on US pressure, accusing them of sacrificing their independence.

To the Canadian Prime Minister who, instead of condemning U.S. blatant aggression and warmongering, chose to appease Washington by reframing a threat to "annihilate" Iran as merely "speaking the language of war":



Mark Carney must understand that time is too ruthless to let the… pic.twitter.com/87XRoT8cjc — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 24, 2026

Pezeshkian rejects using Hormuz as leverage

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) that Tehran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to be used as leverage against Iran.

“We cannot let some have free access and bolster their interests from the waterway, while at the same time using that waterway to impose their aggression upon us,” he said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Photo: X

UAE bars Bank Melli

The UAE central bank has barred Iran’s Bank Melli from operating in the country, Reuters reported, citing breaches of regulatory requirements.

The move follows the UAE’s decision in August to suspend trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran until further notice.

Bank Melli Iran building in Dubai. Photo: AFP

Eight suicide attempts reported among US personnel

The Trump administration has acknowledged eight suicide attempts involving US service members during the extended deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to information disclosed by Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao.

The figure was included in a letter responding to questions from Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about conditions aboard the aircraft carrier, AFP reported.

The disclosure comes amid scrutiny in the US over conditions and mental health among personnel during the prolonged deployment.