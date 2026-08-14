Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend BRICS summit in Delhi

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will be traveling to New Delhi to attend the BRICS summit, according to news agency ANI, citing Iranian sources.

Pezeshkian’s participation assumes significance as India is chairing the 18th BRICS Summit in 2026. It will be held under India’s theme of “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

India assumed the chairmanship from Brazil in early 2026.

The Iranian president last met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October 2024, where the two discussed regional and bilateral issues.

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Initially founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the alliance expanded after other countries joined. Iran became a full member in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. In 2025, Indonesia joined the grouping, taking the total number of countries to 11.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi joined the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in India in June. Addressing reporters after the meeting, he highlighted New Delhi’s rising influence as an international peacemaker and stated that India can play a “greater role” in diffusing the situation in West Asia.