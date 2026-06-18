Iran publishes own version of US deal, exposing key changes

Iran has published its version of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the United States, revealing several differences in wording and emphasis from the text released by Washington, according to a report by i24NEWS.

The document was released by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) after both countries announced an agreement aimed at ending hostilities and establishing a framework for regional stability.

While the overall structure of the memorandum remains largely unchanged, differences appear in provisions concerning Lebanon, maritime traffic, the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme and energy exports.

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Different wording on Lebanon and title

One of the most notable differences is the title of the agreement.

Iran’s version is titled “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on ending the imposed war by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran”, while the US text is titled “Memorandum of Understanding Between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Lebanon clause also differs. The Iranian text states that the parties will “guarantee” Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, whereas the US version says they will “respect” Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Variations in shipping and Hormuz clauses

Differences also emerge in provisions related to maritime navigation.

According to the Iranian text, vessel traffic should be maintained at levels proportional to pre-war volumes “as determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran”. The US version instead states that shipping traffic will be progressively restored towards pre-war levels.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s text says Tehran will discuss the future administration of the waterway with Oman and consult other Gulf states. The US version states that Iran will engage with Oman and other Gulf littoral states.

Iran has now published its version of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding through the official IRNA news agency.



The two texts are largely identical, but there are some differences in wording and emphasis:



• Title:

🇮🇷 “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding on ending the… — Yulia Pobegailova (@Y_Pobegailova) June 17, 2026

Nuclear and energy commitments

The two texts also differ in their description of Iran’s nuclear obligations.

Iran’s version states that it will not “produce or acquire” nuclear weapons and refers to the country’s “nuclear needs”. The US text says Iran will not “procure or develop” nuclear weapons and does not include any reference to Iran’s nuclear requirements.

Another variation concerns energy exports. Iran’s text refers to crude oil, “petrochemical products and derivatives”, while the US version mentions crude oil, “petroleum products and derivatives”.

The broader Iranian terminology could include chemical products and industrial feedstocks in addition to refined fuels.

Questions grow over signing plans

The release of the Iranian text also drew attention to conflicting accounts surrounding the signing of the agreement.

Earlier this week, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that an official signing ceremony would be held in Geneva on June 19 and hosted by Pakistan. He also referred to the planned event in a social media post announcing that an agreement between the United States and Iran had been reached.

However, Sharif later stated that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” had already been electronically signed by the presidents of the United States and Iran and endorsed by him as mediator.

The issue gained further attention after Jordan-based Roya News reported that Sharif had deleted his earlier post mentioning a future signing ceremony. According to the outlet, an updated version omitted any reference to the planned event.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei subsequently said there would be no physical signing ceremony in Switzerland because the memorandum had already been signed digitally. He added that negotiating teams from both countries were still expected to meet in Geneva on Friday for follow-up discussions related to implementing the agreement.

Hezbollah chief hails agreement

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem welcomed the memorandum during a televised address on Wednesday, describing it as a “great victory” for Iran.

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Lebanon, Qassem said the agreement had linked the Lebanese arena to the wider understanding reached between Tehran and Washington. He thanked Iran for what he described as “forcing Israel to stop its aggression” against Lebanon.

Qassem also urged Lebanon to seize what he called a pivotal moment created by the agreement to achieve the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.

His remarks highlighted the potential regional implications of the memorandum, particularly for Lebanon, which is referenced in both the US and Iranian versions of the agreement.

Naim Qassem, Hezbollah chief

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