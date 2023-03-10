Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore relations; reopen embassies

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Iran have reached an agreement on Friday to resume bilateral relations, and to reopen the two embassies and diplomatic missions within a maximum period of two months, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The joint announcement came after talks that took place in the Chinese capital, Beijing, which went on for four days from March 6 to 10, 2023.

They agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement between them, signed on April 17, 2001, and the general agreement for cooperation in the field of economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports and youth, signed on May 27, 1998.

The two countries also agreed to respect the sovereignty of countries and not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs.

The foreign ministers of the two countries would hold a meeting to activate this, arrange the exchange of ambassadors, and discuss ways to enhance relations between them.

The Saudi and Iranian sides expressed their appreciation and thanks to Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the rounds of dialogue that took place between the two sides during the years 2021-2022.

The two sides also expressed their appreciation and thanks to the leadership and government of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks and for their efforts to make them a success.

In January 2016, Diplomatic relations between the two sides were severed, following the storming of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad by protesters.