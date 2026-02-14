Iran says US talks can progress if ‘excessive demands’ avoided

Ali Shamkhani remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and a US military buildup in the region, despite recent diplomatic efforts.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th February 2026 9:36 am IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 9:38 am IST
Flags of the United States and Iran placed side by side during a meeting.
US and Iranian flags.

Tehran: A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said negotiations between Tehran and Washington could advance and protect mutual interests if they are grounded in realism and avoid excessive demands.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Defence Council, made the remarks in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera, which was published on Friday, February 13, while commenting on the renewed indirect nuclear negotiations between his country and the United States, the first round of which was held in Oman on February 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shamkhani said that refraining from actions and movements that could negatively affect the stability and security of West Asia is a logical and rational path for all sides involved, adding that diplomatic measures in the region are aimed at de-escalating tensions and strengthening political solutions.

Add as a preferred source on Google

He stressed that Iran’s missile program is among the country’s red lines and non-negotiable, warning that Iran will give a “strong, decisive and appropriate” response to any potential adventurism against the country.

He said Israel cannot attack Iran without US support, emphasising that Iran’s level of military readiness is high, raising the costs of any miscalculation by any side against the country.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and a US military buildup in the region, despite recent diplomatic efforts.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his country would “not yield to excessive demands” on its nuclear programme, after Tehran resumed talks with the United States.

He also said Iran was ready for “any verification” of its nuclear programme and insisted it was not seeking an atomic weapon.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 14th February 2026 9:36 am IST|   Updated: 14th February 2026 9:38 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button