Iran seals businesses of football star Ali Daei for supporting anti-hijab protests

Tehran: Iranian judiciary has sealed the businesses of football player Ali Daei for supporting the ongoing protests in the country, since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.

The orders were issued to seal the Daei’s jewellery store and restaurant, located in one of the high-end areas of Tehran.

The ISNA news agency stated that “after cooperating with anti-revolutionary groups in cyberspace to obstruct peace and business of the market, a court order was issued to seal the Noor Jewelry Showroom.”

It added that an order had been issued to close a restaurant linked to Daei, without providing further details.

On November 28, Daei announced on his Instagram account that he and his family had been subjected to countless threats.

Daei’s passport was confiscated upon his return to Iran during the early stages of the protests, but it was subsequently returned to him.

He had also previously refused the official invitation of FIFA and the Qatar Football Association to attend the World Cup with his wife and daughters because of the current situation in Iran and the suppression of protests.

He said at that time, “I prefer to be by your side in my country, and express my sympathy with all the families who have lost their loved ones these days.”

Daei was the top scorer in the history of international football, with 109 international goals, until September 2022, when Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo broke this record.

Daei played in the Iranian team when his country achieved a historic victory in the World Cup over the United States in 1998, with a score of 2-1.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini, died on September 16 while in the custody of the morality police, accused of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

The protests have been going on for about three months, despite Tehran ‘s announcement to disband the morality police. Hundreds of deaths were recorded, while thousands of arrests were carried out, including football players and other celebrities.