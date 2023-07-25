Iran shuts office of e-commerce firm after it posted photos of female employees without headscarves

Digikala, known informally as the Amazon of Iran, apparently broke the rules by posting a series of photos of a company gathering at which several female employees were not wearing headscarves.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th July 2023 9:07 pm IST
Iran closes office of e-commerce giant over photos of female employees without headscarves
E-commerce giant Digikala

Tehran: The Iranian authorities have closed one of the offices of e-commerce giant Digikala after it posted photographs online showing female employees not wearing the headscarves.

According to the Iranian judiciary website— Hamshahri, the lawsuits have been filed related to the photos. The judiciary did not go into further details.

The above move is the latest development as part of a new campaign announced by officials to force women to wear the headscarves.

On July 16, the morality police were back on the streets after it disappeared following a wave of widespread protests in the country over the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

In September 2022, the nationwide protests erupted in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, while in custody by the morality police.

The protests, in which women played a leading role, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the regime that took power after the 1979 protests.

