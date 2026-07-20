Iran warns no oil through Hormuz as US ends 9th night of strikes

Iran warned on Monday, July 20, that no oil or gas would pass through the Strait of Hormuz if what it described as US “aggression” continued, as the United States completed a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets following the death of a US service member in Iraq.

The latest escalation reflected the deepening confrontation between the two countries, with Washington continuing attacks on Iranian military and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) infrastructure while Tehran announced fresh retaliatory measures and threatened further action against US interests in the region. The exchange has heightened concerns over regional security, maritime navigation and the stability of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

The US-Iran conflict entered its 142nd day on Monday and the 33rd day since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding, with both sides continuing military operations despite Washington maintaining that diplomacy remained an option.

Also Read US strikes Iran again following service member’s death

Latest developments

Bahrain sounds air raid sirens again

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued another air raid warning after sirens sounded across the country for the third time in about eight hours.

Authorities again urged residents and citizens to move to the nearest safe place and follow official instructions as Iran continued retaliatory military action following the latest US strikes.

The siren has been sounded, Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place . — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) July 20, 2026

Explosions reported in more Iranian cities

Iranian state media reported fresh explosions in Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini during the ninth consecutive night of US strikes.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage. The reports suggested the latest attacks had expanded beyond southern Iran, where recent operations had largely focused around the Strait of Hormuz.

Kuwait intercepts hostile drones

Kuwait’s armed forces said air defence systems intercepted hostile drones approaching the country.

Military officials said explosion sounds heard across several areas resulted from interception operations and urged residents to rely on official information while following safety guidance.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات طائرات مسيّرة معادية، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم.



تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش بأن أصوات الانفجارات، إن سُمعت، فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.



ويرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/xDoiin4fIt — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 20, 2026

US issues worldwide security alert

The US State Department issued a worldwide security alert advising American citizens abroad to exercise increased caution because of the deteriorating regional security environment.

Separately, the US Embassy in Bahrain warned of information indicating possible attacks on unspecified locations in central Manama and urged US nationals to remain vigilant and follow guidance issued by local authorities.

Iran claims attacks on US military sites

Iran’s IRGC claimed it had targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, launched ballistic missiles at US aircraft at Jordan’s Aqaba Airport, destroyed an American early-warning radar system and struck what it described as an enemy command centre in Syria’s Al-Tanf region.

The claims could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate confirmation from the United States or the countries concerned.

Rubio says diplomacy remains possible

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remained open to diplomacy and had received indications that Iran remained interested in negotiations.

He also confirmed that the latest US military fatality in Iraq occurred during the controlled disposal of unexploded Iranian ordnance recovered after a drone attack. Rubio said the United States remained committed to protecting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and called on other countries to help safeguard the strategic shipping route.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses media.

CENTCOM details latest strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation targeted Iranian command centres, missile and drone launch sites, communications networks, coastal surveillance systems and maritime capabilities used to support attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The military said the operation was intended to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian mariners.

Trump warns of further military action

US President Donald Trump said the United States had dealt Iran a “very strong blow” and warned that further military action would follow if necessary.

Also Read Another US trooper dead as Washington begins more attacks on Iran

Fire reported aboard vessel near Oman

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of a fire aboard a vessel about eight nautical miles northwest of Kumzar, Oman.

The agency said the cause remained unknown and advised ships operating in the area to exercise caution while investigations continued.

Iran warns no oil through Hormuz

The IRGC warned that the Strait of Hormuz would not be safe for the transit of oil, gas or petrochemical products as long as what it described as US “aggression” in the region continued, declaring that “not a single drop” of oil or gas would pass through the strategic waterway.

The Guard claimed it had targeted US aircraft at Jordan’s Aqaba Airport with ballistic missiles and said two oil tankers had exploded and become immobilised after attempting to use what it described as an unsafe southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. It alleged the vessels had been encouraged by the US military to use the passage.

The IRGC did not identify the vessels, their flags or crews, nor did it provide details of any casualties. It also warned the US military to prepare for what it described as a “punitive operation”. The claims could not be independently verified.

Explosions reported across Iran

Iranian media reported explosions in several provinces, including Bushehr, Hormozgan, Khuzestan, Sistan and Baluchestan, and East Azerbaijan.

State-affiliated media also reported that air defence systems had been activated in parts of southern Iran and claimed an enemy drone had been shot down. Iranian authorities said a nuclear facility under construction was among the sites hit during the latest attacks.

Oil prices climb above USD 90

Brent crude rose above USD 90 a barrel, its highest level in more than a month, as investors reacted to mounting concerns that continued hostilities could disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around one-fifth of the world’s seaborne crude exports.