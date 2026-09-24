Iran warns war could reach Indian Ocean if US attacks again

Tehran’s warning came amid ongoing efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

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Map highlighting the Indian Ocean between Africa, Asia and Australia.
Map showing the Indian Ocean and surrounding continents. Photo: X

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Thursday, September 24, that the war could expand to the Indian Ocean if the United States or Israel launches further attacks on Iran.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser, said the conflict had already extended from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea and could widen further.

“Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond,” Safavi said in a video released by Iran’s Fars news agency.

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Safavi said the connection between the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb could change the geography of the conflict.

He also warned that a new front could emerge around the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait if the US launches another attack. Safavi said Iran’s armed forces had prepared plans for worst-case scenarios, without specifying potential targets.

The Indian Ocean is the world’s third-largest ocean, covering about 20 per cent of the Earth’s water surface. It is bordered by Asia to the north, Africa to the west and Australia to the east, with major maritime routes connecting the Middle East, South Asia and Africa.

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Iran-US talks

The warning came as Iran and the US continued diplomatic contacts in New York on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

US and Iranian representatives held talks through mediators earlier this week as efforts continued to end the conflict and resolve the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during his UN address that Tehran remained committed to diplomacy but rejected negotiations under threats or pressure.

Iran has also conveyed conditions for ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz through mediators, including demands related to sanctions and frozen Iranian assets.

US officials have continued to discuss diplomacy while maintaining that military options remain available.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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