Mumbai: Bigg Boss makers never shy away from going all out when it comes to assembling a power-packed contestant lineup. From drama and strategy to major TRP-boosting celebrities, the show always aims high and Bigg Boss 19 is no exception.

This year, the team had their eyes set on Iranian-German actress Elnaaz Norouzi, known for her roles in Sacred Games and more recently The Traitors on Amazon Prime. However, despite being offered a jaw-dropping Rs 6 crore, the actress has politely turned down the offer.

Yes, you read that right!

Elnaaz was approached to join the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, but sources close to the actress revealed that she declined due to prior professional commitments. Currently, she is in London shooting for her next film Masti 4 and will soon be seen alongside John Abraham in the web film Tehran.

According to a report in HT, an insider revealed that while the offer was generous, Elnaaz is currently focused on the quality of her work rather than chasing numbers. “Her calendar is packed for the next few months, and she respectfully declined the Bigg Boss 19 offer,” the source added.

With Bigg Boss 19 all set to premiere on August 24, fans can expect an exciting season ahead.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.