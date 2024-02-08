Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Instagram account suspended

Meta on Thursday, February 8, suspended Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Instagram account.

The link to Khamenei’s Instagram page read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Also Read Why women in Gaza Strip are forced to shave their heads

This comes after pro-Israel campaigners have repeatedly called for the suspension of Khamenei’s social media accounts, following the Hamas surprise attacks in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, Middle East Eye (MEE) reported.

Khamenei has been accused of praising the October 7 attack on social media, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people in Israel.

At that time, Khamenei posted a video of Israeli civilians fleeing the Hamas group’s attack, demonstrating their frantic escape.

“God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region. #AlAqsaStorm,” Khamenei’s wrote on X.

Also Read Watch: South African min Pandor quotes Hadiths in support of Palestinians

Khamenei in a series of posts on X on Thursday wrote, “The tragedy of Gaza is a tragedy of the Muslim world. Yet it is even greater. It is a tragedy of humanity.”

“The tragedy in Gaza exposed the Western civilization. Cruelty is so common in Western civilization that it allows bombing hospitals, assassinating hundreds of people within a night, and murdering nearly 30,000 people in four months.”

“One can understand the false nature of the world order from the tragedy in Gaza.”

“On the issue of Gaza, what governments are supposed to do is to cut political, propaganda, arms assistance, and supply of consumer goods to the Zionist regime. This is the duty of governments. The duty of people is to press the governments to perform this duty.”

“God willing, the victory of people in Gaza will become clearer day by day.”

The tragedy in Gaza exposed the Western civilization. Cruelty is so common in Western civilization that it allows bombing hospitals, assassinating hundreds of people within a night and murdering nearly 30,000 people in four months. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 8, 2024

Since October 7, more than 27,700 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and over 66,700 others injured.