Iraq’s team quits World Fencing Championship over Israel’s participation

The Iraqi Parliament consistently voted in favour of a law that criminalises the normalisation of relations with Israel in May. This is the first law in the Arab world and globally to be issued by the parliament of a state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 9:02 pm IST

Baghdad: The Iraqi national fencing team withdrew on 19 May from the World Fencing Championship in Istanbul, Turkey after finding out they would be playing with the Israel team.

The Iraqi Fencing Federation announced its decision in a statement on its Facebook page.

Also Read
Israeli economists warn govt over high funds allocations

“The decision to withdraw comes in compliance with the Iraqi law criminalising normalisation with Israel. The decision was approved by the Iraqi Parliament in rejection of the occupying Israeli entity, and in solidarity with the Palestinian cause,” the statement read.

MS Education Academy

The Federation added that Iraq has withdrawn only against Israel, but it will still participate in the team matches.

The Iraqi Parliament consistently voted in the favour of a law that criminalises the normalisation of relations with Israel in May. This is the first law in the Arab world and globally to be issued by the parliament of a state.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima  |   Published: 23rd May 2023 9:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button