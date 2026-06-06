Ireland bans Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich

Ireland has imposed a travel ban on Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, barring them from entering the country due to their conduct towards Gaza flotilla activists and anti-Palestinian statements.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, known as the Taoiseach, on Friday, June 5, said the two far-right ministers’ remarks “essentially amount to a desire to see the elimination of Palestinians from Palestine.”

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have both been under public scrutiny, repeatedly condemned by multiple governments for advocating the annexation of Palestinian territories and the forceful eviction of Palestinians from Gaza.

Martin referred to the treatment of pro-Palestinian activists, part of the Global Sumud flotilla bound towards Gaza, including a video shared by Ben-Gvir, which had sparked global outrage from rights groups and foreign governments.

He posted a video with himself mocking the detained activists who were blindfolded, with their hands bound as they knelt on the ground.

A statement issued by Ireland’s justice ministry said Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan strictly directed immigration officers to deny entry to Ben-Gvir and Smotrich if they seek to arrive in Ireland.

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Ben-Gvir became a minister in 2022 after partnering with Smotrich’s far-right Religious Zionist party, which placed third in the legislative elections. Smotrich has been a frequent advocate of Israel annexing the occupied West Bank, even saying he hopes “to kill the idea” of a Palestinian state.

‘Their behaviour justifies EU sanctions’

While addressing the ban order at a summit in Montenegro, Prime Minister Martin asserted that the two ministers should be subjected to European Union (EU) sanctions.

“In my view, their behaviour justifies sanctions at EU level as well, and that’s something that we will raise; whether we can get sufficient support across the European Union is a different matter,” Irish broadcaster RTE quoted Martin.

Ireland has been one of the few outspoken countries about the continued Israeli military action in Gaza. In 2024, the country officially recognised the state of Palestine, following which Israel closed its embassy in Dublin.

Multiple European nations, including Britain, Spain, and Slovenia, have barred Ben-Gvir and Smotrich due to their behaviour. In May, France enacted a travel ban against Ben-Gvir.