IRGC claims it downed two US drones near Strait of Hormuz

Tehran: Iran’s military said on Tuesday, September 15, it downed a second MQ-1 drone in airspace near the east of the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was the second drone taken down since dawn Tuesday.

The military previously stated that the initial MQ-1 drone was intercepted over the western Strait of Hormuz. According to Mehr, this latest incident brings the total number of US-made MQ-1 surveillance drones downed by Iranian forces near the strait to four.

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UKMTO says vessel struck by projectile in Hormuz

A vessel has been targeted by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO said a delayed report was received from a verified source, Reuters reported. There has been no environmental impact or damage reported, the UKMTO said.

Iranian FM to visit China

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will be visiting Beijing to meet counterpart Wang Yi as China seeks to mediate an end to the war.

UNSC to hold emergency meeting to discuss Bab al-Mandeb strait

The United Nations Security Council will conduct an emergency on Tuesday to discuss the escalating situation in the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Called by France, the meeting will be held Tuesday afternoon, New York time. Bab al-Mandeb is one of the world’s most crucial shipping routes that lies between Yemen and Djibouti. Till a month ago, nearly 12 per cent of global trade passed through the waterway. However, in the last week, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have seized most of the country’s Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia issues alert for Abha, Khamis Mushait residents

The Civil Defence of Saudi Arabia issued a brief alert about potential danger in the cities of Khamis Mushait and Abha. Minutes later, it announced the danger had passed and urged citizens to remain calm.

A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in the Khamis Mushait Governorate to alert of a potential danger. Please follow the instructions below: pic.twitter.com/dLcgdNqvu1 — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) September 15, 2026

Israeli drones ‘deployed’ over Beirut in Lebanon

The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that Israel deployed drones over Lebanon’s Beirut and its southern suburbs. A sound bomb was also launched towards a shepherd in Arid, in Marjayoun district, NNA said.

Meanwhile, a US Embassy delegation visited a southern Lebanon town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh for inspection while Israeli bombardment continues in the south.

Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh was designated as a “safe zone” following the Israel-Lebanon agreement. Although guarded by Lebanese forces, it is surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks to its east.