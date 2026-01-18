Is ‘King’ coming soon? Sid Anand’s tweet sets social media abuzz

Bollywood’s King of Hearts, Shah Rukh Khan, hasn’t even appeared on screen yet but the internet is already on fire. This afternoon, director Siddharth Anand dropped a cryptic tweet with just two words: “the date.” No explanation. No follow-up. Yet, it was enough to send SRK fans into complete meltdown.

Within minutes of the tweet going live, social media exploded with excitement. Fan pages began sharing screenshots, decoding hidden meanings, and starting countdown guesses. The big question on everyone’s mind: Is the release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King about to be announced?

the date.. — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) January 18, 2026

King is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema. It marks Shah Rukh Khan’s next major project after his blockbuster streak, and expectations are sky high. Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for delivering stylish action entertainers, the film promises a powerful role, grand visuals, and a mass appeal experience.

But the makers have kept everything tightly under wraps no teaser, no poster, no official release window so far. That secrecy has only added to the excitement. So when Anand tweeted “the date” this afternoon, fans instantly assumed something big is coming.

Some believe it hints at a release date reveal. Others think a teaser or first-look poster may drop soon. Fan clubs are trending hashtags, discussing theories, and marking calendars. The curiosity is massive, and the energy among SRK admirers is electric.

After a historic comeback, every move Shah Rukh Khan makes becomes a headline. And with King, he seems ready to rule the box office once again.

For now, the mystery continues. But one thing is clear when Siddharth Anand finally reveals “the date,” the countdown to King will officially begin.

The throne is waiting.