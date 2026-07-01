Hyderabad: A fresh celebrity rumour has taken social media by storm, and this time it involves Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem. After months of fans linking her with actor Bilal Abbas Khan, the internet is now buzzing with claims that Durefishan is allegedly dating controversial Pakistani YouTuber and TikToker Rajab Butt.

Durefishan Saleem-Rajab Butt dating rumours

Several Instagram posts claiming to reveal the actress’s “secret relationship” have gone viral. One such post alleged that Rajab Butt and Durefishan Saleem are allegedly in a relationship and are even planning to get married.

Makeup artist Yashwa Anjum reacts

While fans were quick to dismiss the rumours as baseless, it was a comment by Durefishan’s makeup artist, Yashwa Anjum, that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Reacting to one of the viral posts, Yashwa wrote, “Why didn’t I go blind and deaf before seeing and hearing this? I can’t take it. This is the worst news I have ever heard. And marrying this person? Absolutely not. Never in a million years.”

The comment has since gone viral, with many fans taking it as a clear indication that the marriage rumours are nothing more than social media gossip. As of now, neither Durefishan Saleem nor Rajab Butt has addressed the speculation publicly.

Who is Durefishan Saleem?

Durefishan is among Pakistan’s most popular television actresses. She made her acting debut with Dil Ruba in 2020 before gaining widespread recognition through dramas such as Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, Ishq Murshid and Sanwal Yaar Piya. She has also received nominations at the Hum Awards for her performances.

Who is Rajab Butt?

Rajab Butt, meanwhile, is one of Pakistan’s biggest digital creators, with over nine million subscribers on YouTube. Best known for his family vlogs and lifestyle content, he has also ventured into business with his own luxury perfume brand.