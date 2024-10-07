Is Prabhas biggest hero of India? Suresh Babu gives his take

Hyderabad: Film producer Daggubati Suresh Babu recently spoke in an interview about who the biggest star in Telugu cinema is based on box office success. His answer wasn’t straightforward, and he explained that stardom is about more than just one factor.

Stardom Isn’t Just About One Person

In a recent interview, renowned film producer and exhibitor Daggubati Suresh Babu shared his thoughts on Prabhas and the ever-changing nature of stardom. When asked if Prabhas is currently the biggest star in India, Suresh Babu offered a balanced and insightful response that has sparked discussion among fans.

Prabhas (X)

Suresh Babu said that it’s not easy to name the “biggest star” in Telugu cinema because a star’s success often depends on a mix of things. He said, “It’s not just about the star. When a big actor works with a great director, the film does even better at the box office.” So, it’s clear that the combination of a talented actor and director can make a huge difference.

What About Prabhas’ Recent Films?

However, Suresh Babu was quick to point out that maintaining stardom isn’t easy. While Prabhas reached incredible heights with Baahubali, some of his more recent films haven’t seen the same level of success. “He has Baahubali and Kalki in his name, but his other films haven’t been as big,” Suresh Babu explained. This highlights the challenge for any actor to consistently deliver hits, no matter how popular they are.

SB: Independently Prabhas will have a Phenomenal Opening 💥



Now Undoubtedly “#Prabhas is The Biggest Star in the Country” He has #Baahubali, he has #Kalki2898AD In between he has Major thing #Salaar 🗿 pic.twitter.com/7x7ItTbaU8 — చరణ్🦍 (@charanvicky_) October 3, 2024

Is Prabhas the Biggest Star?

When asked directly if Prabhas is the biggest star in the country, Suresh Babu offered a cautious answer. “It’s hard to say,” he responded. He acknowledged that while Prabhas has the potential to be the biggest, recent films like Saaho and Radhe Shyam didn’t perform as well as expected. “The discussion about who the biggest star is—whether it’s Prabhas, Ajith, or Vijay—is always interesting, but there’s no clear answer,” he added.

Suresh Babu also spoke about Pawan Kalyan’s massive fan base, especially in Andhra Pradesh. He explained that Pawan’s films do well even with smaller directors, but he wondered how successful a movie could be if Pawan worked with a top director.