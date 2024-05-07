Isha Ambani adds ‘floral’ touch to Met Gala in Rahul Mishra’s sari gown

New York: Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, made heads turn with her presence at the Met Gala 2024.

For the biggest fashion night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Isha opted for Indian designer Rahul Mishra’s couture sari gown, featuring a long floral train. Anaita Shroff Adajania styled her for the gala.

Taking to Instagram, Anaita also shared pictures of Isha’s Met Gala look which is clearly inspired by this year’s “The Garden of Time” dress code.

As per Anaita, Isha’s look “embraces sustainability by incorporating elements from Rahul’s past collections. Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all of these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.”

The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.

Isha elevated her gown with a “clutch crafted by Swadesh using the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting.”

“The exquisite Jade clutch bag features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, a traditional art form that has been practiced in India for centuries. Despite its small scale, the painting is highly detailed and expressive, featuring India’s national bird, the Mayura. The jewellery, traditional lotus hand bracelets (Haathpochas), parrot earrings and flower choker are designed by Viren Bhagat,” Anaita added.

Isha’s look left fashion lovers in awe.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Insane insane insane”

“Wow….love it,” a social media user commented.

It was 2017 when Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha made her Met Gala debut. She relied on designer Prabal Gurung for her fashionable look. She exuded princess vibes in a voluminous lilac gown featuring a plunging neckline and feather trims at the coveted fashion event. She also attended the Met Gala in 2019 and 2023.