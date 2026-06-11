Isha Rikhi finally confirms she is Badshah’s wife, shares photo

Mumbai: For months, rapper and singer Badshah’s personal life has been making headlines. From rumours linking him to a Pakistani actress to reports of a secret wedding with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, fans have been eager to know the truth. Earlier this year, social media was abuzz after pictures from what appeared to be Badshah and Isha’s intimate wedding ceremony surfaced online, leaving everyone wondering if the couple had indeed tied the knot.

Now, nearly two months later, Isha Rikhi has finally put all speculation to rest.

Isha Rikhi confirms wedding with Badshah

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed her marriage to Badshah, ending months of curiosity surrounding their relationship. The confirmation came during an Instagram AMA session on June 10, 2026, where fans flooded her with questions about her personal life following the viral wedding photos and videos.

When one follower directly asked about her relationship status, Isha simply replied, “Yes, I am married.” Shortly after, fans requested a picture of the couple together. Responding to the demand, the actress shared their first photo as husband and wife, giving fans a rare glimpse into the relationship they had managed to keep away from the spotlight for a long time.

Isha’s revelation comes after months of intense speculation about her relationship with the rapper.

Wedding photos

Back in March, photographs from what appeared to be the couple’s private wedding ceremony began circulating online, sparking reports that Badshah and Isha had exchanged vows in an intimate celebration attended by close family members and friends. However, at the time, neither of them addressed the rumours publicly, choosing to remain silent as fans continued to speculate.

Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, had also shared several pictures and videos on Instagram on March 24. The posts seemingly showed Badshah and Isha participating in traditional wedding rituals, further fuelling rumours that the two had officially tied the knot. The ceremony reportedly remained a close-knit affair attended only by family and loved ones.

Reports suggest that Badshah and Isha first met at a mutual friend’s party, where they bonded over their shared interest in music and films. Despite being in the public eye, the couple successfully kept their relationship private even as dating rumours surfaced from time to time.

Badshah’s previous marriage

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessamy Grace Masih Singh. The rapper and Jasmine, who reportedly met through Facebook and got married in 2012, finalised their divorce in 2020 after eight years of marriage. Reports had stated that the couple decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences while prioritising a healthy environment for their daughter, who currently lives in London with Jasmine.