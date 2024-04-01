Ishq Murshid: More videos of Shahmeer, Shibra’s Nikah go viral

Islamabad: Hum TV’s drama serial ‘Ishq Murshid’ continues to capture hearts with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. The chemistry between Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas Khan, portraying Shibra and Shahmeer Sikander/Fazal Baksh respectively, has left fans mesmerised.

Directed by Farooq Rind and written by Abdul Khaliq Khan, Ishq Murshid’s latest episode, (episode 26), brought a moment of joy for viewers as Shibra and Shahmeer finally got married. Clips from their wedding ceremony have been circulating online, igniting a frenzy among fans who adore their on-screen chemistry.

Initially, there was speculation that Shahmeer was merely dreaming about the wedding, as viral clips surfaced last week. However, the show’s makers took to Instagram to clarify, stating, “Shibra Aur Shahmeer Ki Shaadi Aik Khuwab Nahi Haqeeqat Hai!” (Shibra and Shahmeer’s wedding is not a dream but reality).

What an episode of #IshqMurshid it was 😍💖

It was a rollercoaster when we finally saw that #Shahmeer & #Shibra got married ✨

They both were looking out of this world 💓

Their chemistry, eye contact, understanding, and romantic conversation OMG those were proper heart-stealing… pic.twitter.com/wFEv64uZe9 — Aqsa (@aqsa_oyerani) April 1, 2024

I was thinking why did they show such a simple marriage of the main leads? but then…. dil bhaar gya ❤️ The visuals!! #IshqMurshid #BilalAbbasKhan #durefishansaleem #shibra #shahmeer pic.twitter.com/vgYjhi7aJ0 — sadiii 🇧🇩 (@drama_factor) March 31, 2024

As excitement mounts over the unfolding storyline, rumors suggest that the drama may be nearing its conclusion, with the possibility of the last episode airing soon. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this matter.

Fans now eagerly anticipate the developments that lie ahead as Ishq Murshid sails towards its climax.