Islamic prayer hall in Ireland’s Dublin damaged in suspected arson

A man in his 40s was charged after the blaze at Al Madinah Hall, which police are treating as suspected arson.

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Islamic prayer hall in Ireland's Dublin damaged in suspected arson
Screenshot taken from a video showing a fire at Al Madina Hall in Dublin, June 29 2026 / Anadolu Agency

Irish police have charged a man in his 40s following a suspected arson attack at an Islamic prayer hall in central Dublin that caused extensive damage but no injuries.

The fire broke out at Al Madinah Hall on Talbot Street at approximately 3:35 pm local time on Monday, prompting a major emergency response in the city centre.

Dublin Fire Brigade dispatched four fire engines, a turntable ladder and more than 20 firefighters and paramedics, supported by a district officer, to tackle the blaze after reports of smoke coming from the building.

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Three people safely evacuated, no injuries reported

Three people were safely evacuated from the premises, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after it caused significant damage to the property. The building has since been sealed off and designated a crime scene while forensic examinations continue.

Gardaí launched a criminal investigation and said officers are pursuing a definite line of inquiry. A man in his 40s has since been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

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The incident led to significant traffic disruption in central Dublin, while public transport services in the area were temporarily suspended as emergency crews responded to the fire.

The Garda investigation remains ongoing, and officers have appealed to anyone with information or video footage related to the incident to come forward.

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