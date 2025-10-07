Israel has reached point of no return in Gaza: Retired Israeli General

A retired Major General of the Israeli army, Yitzhak Brick, has said that the military has reached a point of no return in Gaza.

According to remarks in the Hebrew language newspaper Maariv, Brick said Israel has failed to achieve any of its strategic objectives two years into the conflict. He accused Israel’s military and political leadership of misleading people in the country through false propaganda about the imminent victory.

“The Israeli army has exhausted its energy without being able to break the back of the Palestinian resistance,” Brick said in an interview reported by Middle East Monitor. He reiterated that Israel has not achieved its objectives, including dismantling Hamas, restoring deterrence, and securing border settlements near Gaza.

Brick revealed that the army has destroyed only about 20 percent of Hamas’s tunnel network, a key component of the group’s military infrastructure. He also dismissed the assessment that Hamas is close to being defeated.

Citing intelligence reports, the retired general claimed that Hamas has strengthened itself and currently has 30,000 fighters. He criticised the Israeli government for being dependent on air strikes, stating that air power can’t help achieve the objectives of the military.