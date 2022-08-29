Israel hit 64 targets in Syria in 2022: War monitor

In the latest attack on August 25, one military officer was killed and 14 civilians injured in the attack targeting a weapons depot allegedly operated by pro-Iran militias in the city of Masyaf.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th August 2022 9:42 am IST
Israel hit 64 targets in Syria in 2022: War monitor

Damascus: Israel has hit 64 military targets in Syria by far this year, killing 45 servicemen and pro-government fighters in the bordering country, a war monitor reported.

Meanwhile, 57 others were injured in the 21 airstrikes and rocket attacks by Israel, Xinhua news agency quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as saying.

Also Read
Reviving 2015 nuclear deal in interests of all parties: Iran

The Britain-based watchdog group said Israel has intensified its missile strikes on military sites in Syria since 2018 under the pretext of targeting pro-Iran militias.

MS Education Academy

In the latest attack on August 25, one military officer was killed and 14 civilians injured in the attack targeting a weapons depot allegedly operated by pro-Iran militias in the city of Masyaf.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button