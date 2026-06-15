Israel not bound by Trump-backed agreement, says Ben Gvir

Tel Aviv: Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has rejected any suggestion that Israel is bound by a US-backed agreement involving Iran, insisting that the country’s security interests must take precedence over international arrangements.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced early Monday that an agreement with Iran had been completed and would be formally signed on Friday, June 19. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said the deal would bring “peace and security” to the region and pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, June 15, Ben Gvir said Israel is an independent and sovereign nation and would not be obligated to adhere to an agreement that, in his view, fails to guarantee its security.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us,” he wrote, adding that Israel’s foremost responsibility is to its citizens, soldiers and national security.

Ben Gvir argued that previous concessions made under international pressure had come at a heavy cost, citing the Oslo Accords, the 2006 Lebanon agreement and periods of restraint in Gaza. According to him, such policies ultimately weakened Israel’s security and led to renewed threats.

While expressing appreciation for the United States and President Donald Trump, Ben Gvir stressed that Israel must retain the freedom to make decisions concerning its own defence.

ההסכם של טראמפ אינו מחייב אותנו. ישראל לא כפופה לארצות הברית ואנחנו מדינה עצמאית וריבונית!



חובתנו לאזרחי ישראל לחיילי צה״ל ולעם היהודי וחובתנו ההיסטורית לנרדפים ולנרצחים היהודים באלפי שנות גלות, להעניק ביטחון ליהודים בארץ ישראל.



בכל פעם שנכנענו ללחץ בינלאומי על חשבון ביטחון… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) June 15, 2026

The minister also reiterated his opposition to any arrangement that falls short of dismantling Hezbollah’s military capabilities. He said Israel should not withdraw from territories captured during military operations or allow conditions that could enable renewed attacks on communities in northern Israel.

Ben Gvir further warned that any drone, UAV or missile launched from Lebanon towards Israel should be met with an immediate military response, arguing that maintaining a strong deterrence policy remains essential to preventing future hostilities.

Israeli leaders raise concerns

The emerging agreement has also drawn criticism from across Israel’s political spectrum.

In a statement posted on X, opposition leader Yair Golan described the development as “a tough morning for Israel”, claiming the agreement had been reached over Israel’s objections and would leave Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities intact. He accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of weakening Israel’s strategic position and called for a change in leadership.

בוקר קשה לישראל.



הבוקר אזרחי ישראל מתעוררים להסכם בין ארצות הברית לאיראן שנעשה מעל ראשה של ישראל.



באיבחת חתימה אחת נמחקו הישגים צבאיים אדירים שהושגו באומץ לבם של טייסינו ובדם לוחמינו, בזמן שנתניהו עמד מן הצד – חלש, חולה, מבודד וחסר השפעה.



טראמפ חותם על הסכם שמזרים מיליארדים… — Yair Golan – יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) June 15, 2026

Former defence minister Benny Gantz likewise criticised the agreement, saying Israel must not accept any arrangement that restricts its freedom of action in Lebanon or endangers residents of northern Israel. He described the emerging deal as a strategic setback that could require years of diplomatic, military and legal efforts to address.