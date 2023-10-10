Israel-Palestine conflict: Gal Gadot, Mia Khalifa, others raise voice

As the Israel-Palestine conflict, which began on Saturday, October 7 escalates, celebrities of all stripes have taken to X and Instagram to express their concerns.

The Palestinian Hamas group launched an operation against Israel, infiltrating through land, air, and sea, in response to the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence against Palestinians. The attack coincided with Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday known as “Israel’s 9/11” and the deadliest day in Israel in 50 years.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Around 900 people have been killed and 2,806 people injured in Israel, according to the Israeli Health Ministry. 130 Israelis including soldiers and civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

At least 770 Palestinians, including 143 children and 104 women have been killed and around 4,000 people injured in Gaza, according to the health ministry.

People worldwide are expressing concern about the attack and urging international leaders to take action during the ongoing conflict.

A number of celebrities around the world including Gal Gadot, Kylie Jenner, Swara Bhaskar, Mia Khalifa and Saba Qamar have expressed their opinions on the ongoing conflict.

Some celebrities have shown support for Israel, while others believe that Palestinians have always been subjected to oppression, justifying the attacks.

Here are some of the posts

Gauahar Khan

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Bigg Boss famed actor Gauahar Khan wrote, “Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed?? Convenient eyesight of the world!! Blind to years n years of history of oppression.”

Killings are wrong , All killings are wrong . Let the world have peace . Let it stop right at the very beginning of it . There is no right or wrong in war , it’s ALL wrong . So all countries must adhere to human rights , ALL lives matter , ALL lives matter . ALL lives matter .… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 8, 2023

Swara Bhaskar

Actress Swara Bhaskar has also reacted to the escalating war between Gaza-Israel.

“She criticized “Israel’s endless atrocities against Palestinians, the forced occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the killing of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades-long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including the bombing of schools and hospitals.”

Kangana Ranaut

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut posted an Instagram story and wrote, “It is impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/scarred/ appalled or deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists.”

“My heart goes out to Israel and its girls and women, every martyr deserves a dignified death.”

Ranaut was referring to videos that have been circulated on social media since the outbreak of the war. However, the claims have been refuted. Several Israeli women who were taken away by the resistance forces were later seen safely sheltered together.

A video showing Israeli female recruits being fine and being cared for, and some of them are in safe homes, in contrast to what the Israeli occupier does in terms of violations, killing, and rape of women, Palestine. #Israel #طوفان_الأقصى #palestine pic.twitter.com/h5oIzzwlYi — شخص محترم (@b7ya7) October 8, 2023

Mark Ruffalo

“It is horrific to see innocent civilians killed and held hostage, and there is no justification for it. We pray for their safety, as we pray for the safety of the innocent people of Gaza who are being bombarded and besieged,” the American actor Mark Ruffalo said.

I received a note today from @NathanThrall, journalist and author of “A Day In The Life of Abed Salama” that resonated deeply with me. I wanted to share his words as we all watch in horror what is unfolding between the Israeli Government and Hamas today. ⤵️



“It is horrific to… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 7, 2023

Gal Gadot

“I stand with Israel you should too,” Gadot posted. The “Wonder Woman” star, who is Israeli, has been posting daily about Israel being under attack. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

Lior Raz

Lior Raz, star and co-creator of the hit Israeli series ‘Fauda’, shared an emotional plea to his followers on his ‘Instagram Story’. “Our country was attacked by a cruel enemy who killed children, women and men in cold blood in their beds. This is not a victory. It is darkness that gives light,” he wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis extended her silent support to Israel. Taking to her Instagram handle, Curtis posted an Israeli flag without any caption.

Sarah Silverman

Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman took to X and wrote, “My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months,” she said, referring to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Fight for a two-state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill all Jews. This f – – king world breaks my heart.”

My sister and nieces and nephews are there. They’ve been protesting BIBI for months. Fight for a two state solution. Israelis are Jews and Arabs and all colors. There is so much complexity to this. But make NO MISTAKE Hamas is a terror organization who’s mission statement is kill… https://t.co/RzfeXk13Vr — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 7, 2023

Amy Schumer

American comedian and actress, Amy Schumer condemned the “Iran war” by resharing Guy Oseary’s post. The actress was horrified to see people celebrating murders and expressed her prayers for peace and support for her Jewish community.

Natalie Portman

Taking to Instagram, Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman posted, “My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected.”

Mia Khalifa

Former porn star Mia Khalifa has made a bold statement in solidarity with Palestine.

Taking to X, Mia wrote, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid, and history will show that in time.”

Khalifa faced the consequences of her support for Palestine as Playboy cut all ties with her.

If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) October 7, 2023

Sonny Bill Williams

Former New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams showed solidarity by posting, “Praying for Gaza!” along with a Palestinian flag.

Madonna

American singer, songwriter and actress, Madonna wrote on Instagram: “What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking.

“Imagine if this was happening to you?? It’s Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate.”

“My heart goes out to Israel,” the pop star continued. “To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. I’m Praying For you.”

Kylie Jenner

Kardashians star Kylie Jenner shared a post from Israeli education nonprofit StandWithUs. “Now and always we stand with the people of Israel,” reads a caption under a photo of the Israeli flag.

Solidarity echoes across Pakistan

I'm Not From Palestine But When You Bleed I Bleed Too Because! We Are All One Ummah! ✊ 🇵🇰🇵🇸



My Heart is With Palestine 🫀@yumnazaidi3#SupportGaza #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/ArilzIgsvg — Huma Zehra (@HumaZhr) October 8, 2023

