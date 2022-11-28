Israeli hospital fires doctor for offering sweets to Palestinian boy

The occupation police shot the boy in the middle of Sheikh Jarrah playgrounds in occupied Jerusalem, while dozens of children were with him, claiming that he intended to carry out a stabbing operation.

Published: 29th November 2022
Israeli hospital fired doctor for offering sweets to wounded Palestinian boy
Ahmed Abu Qutaish (left) and Dr Ahmed Mahajna. Photo: Twitter

The well-known Hadassah Medical Centre, an Israeli hospital have fired a Palestinian doctor for giving sweets to a Palestinian teenager wounded during an Israeli raid in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem fired Dr Ahmed Mahajna, a specialist in heart and lung surgery, from the occupied city of Umm al-Fahm in 1948, because he provided sweets to the injured child, Ahmed Abu Qutaish.

16-year-old Ahmed Abu Qutaish, has been lying in “Hadassah” hospital for more than a month.

The occupation police shot him in the middle of Sheikh Jarrah playgrounds in occupied Jerusalem, while dozens of children were with him, claiming that he intended to carry out a stabbing operation.

Human rights activists in press statements said, “Hadassah Hospital is a model of the occupation state’s racism towards everything that is Arab and Palestinian, and that incitement by the Israeli media had the largest share in the dismissal decision.”

