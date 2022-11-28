Israeli hospital fires doctor for offering sweets to Palestinian boy

The well-known Hadassah Medical Centre, an Israeli hospital have fired a Palestinian doctor for giving sweets to a Palestinian teenager wounded during an Israeli raid in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, Quds Press reported on Sunday.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem fired Dr Ahmed Mahajna, a specialist in heart and lung surgery, from the occupied city of Umm al-Fahm in 1948, because he provided sweets to the injured child, Ahmed Abu Qutaish.

16-year-old Ahmed Abu Qutaish, has been lying in “Hadassah” hospital for more than a month.

The occupation police shot him in the middle of Sheikh Jarrah playgrounds in occupied Jerusalem, while dozens of children were with him, claiming that he intended to carry out a stabbing operation.

Human rights activists in press statements said, “Hadassah Hospital is a model of the occupation state’s racism towards everything that is Arab and Palestinian, and that incitement by the Israeli media had the largest share in the dismissal decision.”