Iranian bank manager fired for serving unveiled woman

Tehran: The Iranian authorities have fired a bank manager in Qom province, because of his service to a woman who did not wear the compulsory headscarf imposed in the country

This comes at a time when various regions of Iran are witnessing protests over the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, following her arrest by the morality police.

The Iranian Mehr news agency quoted the deputy governor, Ahmad Hajizadeh, as saying, “The manager of a bank in Qom province, who provided banking services Thursday to an unveiled woman, was dismissed from his post by order of the governor.”

Zadeh added that “the implementation of the law related to wearing the veil in government institutions is the responsibility of its director,” while the Iranian agency indicated that “the video of the unveiled woman sparked a lot of reactions on social media.”

Staatsterreur in #Iran: De manager van deze bank in de stad Qom werd ontslagen omdat zijn medewerkers deze ongesluierde vrouw niet wegstuurden. #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/C6IcvVCbCw — Bijan (@Bijan63) November 26, 2022

Protests in Iran continue

Iran has been rocked by sweeping protests since September 16, over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Mahsa Amini death led to an escalation of popular anger and sparked protests, the largest in Iran in nearly three years, and a crackdown during which dozens of protesters were killed and hundreds arrested.

The protesters, who are out in demonstrations led by the majority of women, demand answers and an investigation into the cause and manner of Amini’s death, the abolition of the strict veil laws and the dissolution of the morality police that enforce these laws.

The death toll from anti-regime protests in Iran rose on Saturday to at least 450, including 63 children, some of whom did not exceed eight years of age, according to the HRANA organization of human rights activists in the country. No less than 18,173 demonstrators were arrested in 156 cities.

HRANA also pointed out in a report published on its website that until November 20, protest marches were organized in 143 universities across the country, while the security forces arrested no less than 566 students

The protests constitute one of the biggest challenges that the Shiite clerical rulers have faced in Iran since they came to power in 1979, and the Iranian authorities have finally suppressed waves of protest before.