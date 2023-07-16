Israelis protests as Netanyahu plans judicial overhaul by July end

Tel Aviv: Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, vowing “days of disruption” as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right administration decided to advance its plan to reform the judiciary, Al Jazeera reported.

The demonstrations on Saturday came days after Netanyahu’s government gave preliminary approval to a crucial bill that is a part of the overhaul, marking the 28th consecutive week of protests against his plan.

The bill, which passed in its first reading, would restrict the use of the “reasonability” clause, which allows the courts to overturn executive orders, according to Al Jazeera.

Moreover, this reform would also allow the government a greater say in the appointment of judges.

Before the bill becomes law, it still needs to pass two additional votes, which are anticipated by the end of the month.

Protesters in Tel Aviv unfurled a sizable banner that read “SOS” and threw paint into the air, streaking it pink and orange, reported Al Jazeera.

The protests in Tel Aviv were joined by protesters from all across the country on Saturday.

Protesters waved lit torches outside of Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, and they also staged demonstrations in the coastal cities of Herzliya and Netanya. The protests, however, came at a time when the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in hospital.

He was admitted earlier on Saturday for dehydration. The 73-year-old went to the doctor after experiencing a dizzy spell and spending the day before in the sun without drinking any water.

He later released a video from the Tel Aviv hospital saying he felt good.