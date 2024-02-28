IT firm CEO dies by suicide in Sangareddy after project failure

Hyderabad: A software company’s chief executive officer (CEO) died by suicide on Tuesday, February 27, in Ameenpur, Sangareddy, after realising his project had failed.

The deceased has been identified as Kasi Viswanath. The 38-year-old CEO, who lives in Ameenpur’s Durga Homes Phase-2, traveled to the US six months ago with the intention of starting a software company. However, the initiative failed. Police said he returned disappointed and took the extreme step.

Speaking to officials, Viswanath’s wife Vineela said that a few years prior, in Madhapur, Viswanath and his friends established software company named Eclat Prime. “Viswanath had dreamt of establishing a company in the United States. However, various challenges cropped up, forcing him to abandon the idea and return home,” Vineela said, stressing that Viswanath was deeply disheartened by the turn of events.

On Tuesday afternoon, he walked into his office at the residence and locked the door from inside. After calling him and not hearing back, his family knocked down his office door and discovered him hanging from the window bars.

Ameenpur SI EV Raman confirmed the incident and said that a case was filed and the investigations were underway.