BTech student dies by suicide after losing money on betting online

Hyderabad: A aeronautical engineering student died by suicide allegedly after losing money in online betting games.

The deceased, S Manoj, 22, a resident of Gudimalkapur was studying BTech aeronautical engineering at a private college. He was addicted to playing online games and slowly started playing on online betting applications.

On Tuesday morning, due to the alleged harassment by money lenders and loan app executives, the youth ended his life at his house.

A case has been booked by Gudimalkapur police and investigations are on.