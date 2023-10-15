It’s time to turn off hype over India-Pak matches; other rivals pose greater threat to India

Once again a much awaited India versus Pakistan clash failed to live up to expectations and Pakistan’s batting order collapsed helplessly against India in the ICC World Cup match. The one sided outcome of the contest highlighted the fact there is a vast difference between the two teams. Fans who wanted to see an Indian victory got what they wanted. But it was not a nail biting finish as a contest between two fierce rivals should have been.

It is crystal clear that the days of epic battles between Sunil Gavaskar and Imran Khan, or Kapil Dev against Javed Miandad or Sachin Tendulkar against Shoaib Akhtar have gone forever. Such competitions and thrilling last ball finishes will not be seen in the present times.

It is high time that India ceases to look at Pakistan as a serious rival and focuses more on the teams that are capable of posing a threat. The constant hype surrounding every match between India and Pakistan is made up by advertisers, sponsors and media who are trying to flog a dead horse for their own vested interests.

Sponsors want the crowds to flock to the venue, advertisers want attention and the media wants larger numbers of readers and viewers. As for the fans, they continue to view any Indian win over Pakistan as a major achievement. Last night joyous celebrations of India’s victory went on till late in the night in Ahmedabad and other cities as if India had won the cup itself.

In this world cup tournament, going by the early trends, the toughest teams for India will probably be New Zealand and South Africa. Those are the two teams which can upset India’s plans. The Pakistan match was never a tough contest.

Pak failed to post a big score

Against India it was important for Pakistan to post a total of at least 300 runs to stand a chance of winning. In this respect the visiting team failed completely. There was a period when it looked as if Pakistan may reach a big score. That was when the experienced duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were at the crease.

But when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Babar Azam, it was as if a balloon had been pricked. The team’s vigour deflated quickly and it was all out for a total of 191. It was a very inadequate score under the circumstances. For Siraj it was a very good wicket to take. The scalp of Babar Azam started the collapse and it eventually led to an Indian victory.

Sloganeering against Rizwan

There was also slogan shouting at the ground and a section of the spectators were decidedly hostile towards Mohammad Rizwan. Chants of Jai Shri Ram erupted when Rizwan got out and walked into the pavilion. The reason why Rizwan was targeted was probably because he had earlier voiced his opinion in favour of Palestinians and dedicated his century to the people of Gaza. The players as well as the spectators should be advised to keep politics and religion out of sport.

Big battle awaits India

The next match for India will be against minnows Bangladesh. But after that will come one of the biggest battles of this tournament. On October 22, India will take on the formidable New Zealand. India’s confidence is bound to be high because the batters as well as the bowlers are in good form. There is a commendable energy in their approach on the field and that is always a good sight for every Indian fan.

The fact that Bumrah has made a successful comeback and is bowling with speed and precision is a very encouraging sign for India. He has excellent support from Siraj. In the spin department Kuldeep and Jadeja are in top form too. So everything is going well for India. But the players must ensure that they do not become overconfident.

The match against New Zealand will be a difficult one and it would be disastrous if the Indian team becomes complacent and intoxicated with praise after beating Pakistan. Our neighbours failed to test us and we should not take our performance at Ahmedabad as a barometer to measure our true level in the game.