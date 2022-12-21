IUML asks its RS member Abdul Wahab to explain praise of BJP Ministers

Published: 21st December 2022
P.V. Abdul Wahab

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, on Wednesday asked its Rajya Sabha member P.V. Abdul Wahab to explain why he was praising Union Ministers.

IUML supremo Sadiqali Shihab Thangal has served a notice to the MP, seeking an explanation on why he did this, contrary to IUML policy.

Abdul Wahab termed Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, a fellow Keralite RS member, as the “goodwill ambassador” of Kerala while speaking during a debate in the Upper House recently.

He also praised another Keralite, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekheran.

Abdul Wahab spoke soon after CPI-M member John Brittas slammed Muraleedharan for playing spoilsport with the needs of Kerala and failing to do anything good for the state.

Incidentally, he, early this month had expressed his displeasure against his Congress colleagues from Kerala on their absence in the house when a discussion on the Uniform Civil Code was underway.

