Army foils infiltration bid in J&K, kills 3 armed militants

Three militants have been killed and their weapons recovered in the ongoing operation along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara, officials confirmed

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 9:01 pm IST
J-K: Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara, kills 3 militants
Photo: IANS

Srinagar: Three militants were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of armed militants across the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara district on Sunday, officials said, adding that firing exchanges were still on in the area.

Three militants have been killed and their weapons recovered in the ongoing operation along the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara, officials said.

“Alert troops of the army noticed the movement of heavily armed terrorists and challenged them, after which the exchange of fire started. The firing exchanges were continuing when last reports came in,” an official said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Hidden terrorism’ trend emerges in J-K, security agencies on high alert

Security forces including the army, paramilitary forces, and the J&K Police are aggressively fighting militants, by destroying their hideouts, and arresting over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of the militants.

In a massive security revamp, it was recently decided that all the mountain tops in the Jammu division would be manned by the army and the CRPF to ensure that the militants are deprived of the opportunity to carry out hit-and-run attacks on security forces.

During the last few months, it was noticed that the terrorists would carry out attacks and then disappear into the densely forested areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Kathua and adjoining districts in the Jammu division.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 14th July 2024 9:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button