J-K bus terror attack: Police release sketch of terrorist, announce Rs 20L reward

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 11:43 pm IST
Sketch of a J-K bus terror attack terrorist
Sketch of a J-K bus terror attack terrorist- pti

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday released a sketch of a terrorist involved in the attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district and announced a Rs 20 lakh reward for information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was en route from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area.

Also Read
J-K bus terror attack: Combing operation enters second day, over 20 held

The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire, killing nine people and injuring 41 others.

MS Education Academy

“Reasi police announce a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any fruitful information about the whereabouts of the terrorist involved in the recent attack on the yatri bus in the area of Pouni,” a police spokesman said.

The sketch of the terrorist was prepared based on the description given by eyewitnesses, he said and appealed to people provide information.

Extensive efforts to track down the terrorists involved in the attack was underway on Tuesday, with 11 teams of security personnel working on the ground and a multi-directional cordon laid around the Ranso-Poni-Treyath belt, officials said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th June 2024 11:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button