Jacqueline Fernandez removed from Nagarjuna Akkineni’s film

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines ever since her name cropped up in the multi-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. From getting interrogated multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate to her alleged relationship Sukesh, Jacqueline has been in news for a while now.

All this has been effecting her professional life too. According to latest report in Pinkvilla, Jacqueline has been removed by makers of Nagarjuna Akkineni’s upcoming film The Ghost. However, the exact reason for the same are not known yet.

“Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don’t know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case,” a source close to the film informed the news portal.

Earlier, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to play the female lead in The Ghost. But she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. The makers then got Jacqueline Fernandez on board. And now, she has stepped out of the project.

Speaking about the other projects, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Kick 2, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey and Cirkus.