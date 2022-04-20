Jahangirpuri: Child gathers coins near demolished family shop, photo goes viral

As houses and shops of those accused in the Jahangirpuri violence of April 16 were razed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, photos from the ground have surfaced on social media.

In a photo that has left social media users gut-wrenched, a young boy can be seen picking up coins and tetra packs scattered over the remains of his family’s shop, which was demolished by the local administration. The demolition continued even as the Supreme Court ordered for the act to be halted.

The drive was ordered by Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Adesh Gupta who wrote to the mayor asking him to identify and demolish houses of “rioters”.

A boy gathers leftover juice tetra packs after the demolishing of his family shop. (Photo: Twitter)

What went down in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday: