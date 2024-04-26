Jailed for spreading fake news, Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins BJP

A Bihar-based YouTuber, Manish Kashyap, who has over 8.75 million subscribers, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after spending nine months in jail for reportedly circulating fake videos about attacks on Hindi-speaking Bihari migrants in Tamil Nadu.

Kashyap, whose real name is Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, was arrested in March 2023 by the Bihar government for the controversial videos, that sparked conflict between the two states. He went into hiding for a long time before surrendering to the police in Bihar.

In a surprising move, Kashyap announced his decision to join the BJP on Thursday, April 25, in the presence of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

While speaking to ANI, Kashyap cited the BJP’s support during his imprisonment that helped him come out of jail as the reason for his decision. He also stated that he intends to make former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family vanish from state politics.

“I have joined the BJP to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My mother, who bravely fought for me during my nine-month imprisonment, encouraged me to join the BJP as the party assisted me throughout my imprisonment and helped me to get out of jail,” Kashyap said.

Kashyap, who is embroiled in many controversies, including cases related to damaging a statue, attacking Kashmiri Muslim shopkeepers, and collecting illegal money, had earlier announced his intention to contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

According to reports, the BJP may field Kashyap in Bihar’s upcoming state Assembly elections next year.

Kashyap’s decision to join the BJP comes at a time when the party is making efforts to strengthen its presence in the state, particularly among the Bhumihar community, to which Kashyap belongs.