Jailer 2 cast salaries: Who is likely to take home Rs 180 crore?

Mumbai: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has arrived in theatres worldwide on October 15, 2026, and the film has generated considerable buzz. Apart from its star-studded cast, the reported remuneration of its leading actors and the film’s estimated budget have also caught attention.

According to reports, Rajinikanth is the highest-paid actor in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, with a reported salary of Rs 110 crore. A profit-sharing deal could reportedly take his earnings to Rs 180 crore, depending on the film’s box-office performance.

Here is a look at the reported salaries of the Jailer 2 cast, with Rajinikanth leading the list.

Jailer 2 cast salaries list

1. Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth reportedly charges Rs 110 crore for playing Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2. With a reported profit-sharing agreement, his total earnings could reach Rs 180 crore if the film performs well at the box office. He returns as the lead in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

2. Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal reportedly receives Rs 30 crore for reprising his role as gangster Mathew in the sequel. His appearance is among the major attractions of the film.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan reportedly charges between Rs 80 crore and Rs 110 crore per film. However, his exact remuneration for Jailer 2 has not been revealed, and it is unclear whether his usual fee applies to this project.

4. Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi’s usual remuneration reportedly ranges from Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore per film. The actor has previously spoken about agreeing to work with Rajinikanth because he wanted an opportunity to share screen space with the superstar.

5. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan reportedly charges Rs 6 crore for her role in Jailer 2. The Bollywood actress joins the franchise in a character said to have negative shades, marking her return to Tamil cinema.

6. S. J. Suryah

Actor and filmmaker S. J. Suryah is reportedly paid between Rs 3 crore and Rs 10 crore, depending on the project and the nature of his role. His exact remuneration for the Rajinikanth-starrer has not been confirmed.

7. Suraj Venjaramoodu

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is reportedly receiving Rs 1 crore for his role in the film. Known for his performances in Malayalam cinema, the actor is part of the ensemble cast of the sequel.

Jailer 2 budget

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 reportedly has a budget of Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore, including the cast’s remuneration. Production expenses excluding the leading actors’ fees are said to be below Rs 100 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the reported budget or the actors’ salaries.

With Rajinikanth reportedly commanding the biggest paycheque, expectations are high for the sequel to recreate the success of the first instalment. The film’s box-office performance will determine whether the superstar’s reported profit-sharing deal translates into earnings of up to Rs 180 crore.