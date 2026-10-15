Jailer 2 review: A slow start, but Rajinikanth turns up the heat

Rating: 4/5

Hyderabad: Some films leave you discussing their story. Others leave you remembering how much fun you had watching them. Jailer 2 falls into the second category. There are stretches where the pace dips and moments that could have easily stayed on the editing table. Yet, once the tension builds, this Rajinikanth entertainer gives you enough reasons to stay invested.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar reunites with Rajinikanth for the sequel to Jailer, bringing back a combination that places humour, confrontation and star appeal at the centre of the experience. The approach feels familiar, but the stronger opposition facing its hero gives this outing an edge.

A slow start, followed by a stronger second half

The first half takes its time getting into gear. The sluggishness is noticeable, although the humour offers enough laughs to keep things moving. It is an uneven opening, rather than one that completely loses your attention.

The second half is where the film becomes considerably more engaging. The confrontations heat up, the stakes feel more pressing and the emotional moments land better. For me, this is the stretch that makes the experience worthwhile.

A major reason is the villains. They feel more formidable than those in the first film, and watching Rajinikanth’s character struggle against them makes the conflict more satisfying. A powerful hero becomes far more interesting when victory does not feel effortless.

Familiar story, carefully planned moves

There is little here that reinvents the first film’s storytelling template. Anyone expecting a completely fresh narrative may find that familiarity disappointing.

Still, Nelson’s attention to the details deserves credit. The moves and countermoves between the hero and villains feel carefully planned, giving the confrontations more weight. Even when the broad direction seems familiar, there is pleasure in watching those pieces come together.

The film’s commercial ambitions are clear, and it largely delivers the entertainment it promises. That does not make its shortcomings disappear, but it explains why they did not overwhelm the experience for me.

Cameos do more, songs do less

The cameos have a little more to contribute this time. They remain firmly rooted in fan service, but offer more than the brief excitement of seeing a familiar star appear.

The two special dance numbers, however, feel unnecessary. They add little to the story and interrupt the flow. A tighter film could have comfortably done without them.

Anirudh’s music leaves room for more

Anirudh Ravichander’s background score is a mixed bag. The familiar hero theme still works, and some of the new cues make an impression, particularly those accompanying the villains.

However, the score does not consistently deliver the impact I expected. There are effective passages, but the overall soundtrack falls short of becoming one of the film’s biggest strengths. Given the expectations attached to this combination, that feels like a missed opportunity.

The verdict

Jailer 2 has an uneven first half, a familiar story and songs that test your patience. It also has stronger villains, thoughtful confrontations and a second half that makes up for much of the slow build.

The reactions may differ even within the same group of viewers. My two friends were less impressed, while I found myself enjoying the humour, tension and emotional moments.

For me, the positives comfortably outweighed the flaws. Jailer 2 took its time, but once it found its rhythm, I was happy to go along for the ride.